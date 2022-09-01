COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Just in time for football season, the University of South Carolina Athletics Department is giving fans the inside scoop on all things Gamecocks sports.

Gamecocks+, an all-new, subscription-based streaming platform launched on Sept. 1, is available to all current Gamecock Club members at no additional cost.

In addition to Gamecocks news and game highlights, fans can expect original content including behind-the-scenes access on-and-off the field or court, exclusive interviews with top program athletes, film room sessions, and archived footage of iconic moments in Gamecocks sports history.

Examples of the already available content include, provided by South Carolina Athletics:

Gamecocks Access: Under Center – Watch Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina QBs get practice reps in individual and team periods at practice.

Gamecocks Film Room: Clayton White – Watch as Coach White teaches linebacker techniques, showing drills and how they translate to Saturdays

Gamecocks Access: Women’s Soccer – Get an inside look into the women’s soccer team as they take on the defending champion Florida State in their season opener.

It was a very good year – A look at the 1972-73 men’s basketball season at the Carolina Coliseum

The University of South Carolina is the second university in the Palmetto State to launch its own streaming platform after Clemson University announced theirs in February.

To access Gamecocks+ content, go to GamecocksPlus.com, activate your Gamecocks+ account, and start watching! Officials said Gamecocks+ will be available on all major streaming platforms (AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, and Android) later this fall.