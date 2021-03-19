South Carolina’s Beamer ready to practice after few ‘bumps’

FILE – In this Jan. 26, 2018, file photo, Shane Beamer, an assistant football coach at Oklahoma, speaks during a news conference in Norman, Okla. Beamer is returning to South Carolina, this time as head coach. A source close to the search told The Associated Press on Saturday night, Dec. 5, that Beamer will be hired and take over the program run the past five seasons by Will Muschamp. Muschamp was let go last month with three games remaining in the season. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because South Carolina has not yet made the hire official. (Steve Sisney/The Oklahoman via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Shane Beamer is usually thrilled when he hits the football practice field each spring.

He’s more excited this year, his first ever as a head coach, despite the challenge in turning around the Gamecocks.

Beamer says he’s seen a growth in intensity and commitment in the three months since taking over full time.

It hasn’t been the smoothest transition for the 43-year-old Beamer.

He had to hire 14 assistants instead of 10 when four left after agreeing to join his staff.

Beamer also lost a pair of starting quarterbacks including 2019 starter Ryan Hilinksi.