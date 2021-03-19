South Carolina’s Beamer ready to practice after few ‘bumps’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Shane Beamer is usually thrilled when he hits the football practice field each spring.
He’s more excited this year, his first ever as a head coach, despite the challenge in turning around the Gamecocks.
Beamer says he’s seen a growth in intensity and commitment in the three months since taking over full time.
It hasn’t been the smoothest transition for the 43-year-old Beamer.
He had to hire 14 assistants instead of 10 when four left after agreeing to join his staff.
Beamer also lost a pair of starting quarterbacks including 2019 starter Ryan Hilinksi.