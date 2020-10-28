University of South Carolina and NC State agree to a two-year deal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina and North Carolina State University agreed on a two year deal, and will renew their rivalry on the field during the 2030 and 2031 football seasons.

According to a news release from UofSC Athletics, the Gamecocks and Wolfpack will meet at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030, then South Carolina will make the return trip to Raleigh the following year, opening the 2031 season in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30.

The college said the Gamecocks own a 19-9-1 advantage when the game has been played in Columbia, but the Wolfpack hold a 17-8-3 lead when the game has been contested in Raleigh.

“Carolina won the only contest on a neutral field – which is also the last time the two teams met – a 35-28 Gamecock win in Charlotte in 2017,” the release said. “South Carolina has won each of the last three games in the series (also 34-0 in Columbia in 2008 and 7-3 in Raleigh in 2009), with NC State’s last win coming in 1999, by a 10-0 score.”