UofSC begins phased reopening June 1, masks required

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, University of South Carolina (UofSC) President, Bob Caslen, outlined plans for a phased reopening of campus in a letter to the university community.

Beginning June 1, “select groups of students, faculty, and staff” will be allowed back on campus, with strict public health measures in place. One of those measures is a policy requiring the wearing of face coverings. According to President Caslen:

All individuals on campus are expected to wear a face covering whenever physical distancing (six feet or more) is difficult or the risk of infection is high.

The university will provide a washable, reusable face covering for every student, faculty and staff member.

The university will require face coverings in the following areas: Student Health Services, Thomas Cooper Library, the Russell House and all classrooms.

Employees and students should carry a face covering of their choice on campus at all times so as to be prepared for other environments where a face covering is required (as designated by the university) or highly recommended.

University employees who cannot wear face coverings due to health conditions should contact their supervisors.

Students with health conditions that make wearing a face covering risky should register with the Student Disabilities Resource Center and accommodations will be made.

President Caslen said that the research in favor of mask wearing is clear; “we wear face coverings in order to protect others, and as Gamecocks we pledge to demonstrate concern for others.”

The university is also testing all returning students, faculty, and staff on June 1 and 2. Additional safety measures include installing hand sanitizing stations and disinfecting high-touch areas.