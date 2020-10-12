UofSC football moving forward with schedule despite positive COVID-19 tests among Vanderbilt football

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina (UofSC) football program on Monday released a statement following the announcement of positive COVID-19 tests among the football program of their most recent competitor, Vanderbilt University.

The two teams met in Nashville on Saturday, October 10.

UofSC said that the “athletics training staff has been notified by Vanderbilt, per SEC protocols, that no players on the Gamecock football team were identified as being a close contact that would result in quarantine.”

The SEC protocols define a close contact as “someone who is within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 cumulative minutes.”

UofSC plans to “continue to test [the] players…three times each week,” which is standard operating procedure.

The Gamecocks have no plans to postpone the upcoming home game against Auburn, which is scheduled for Saturday.

The Vanderbilt vs Missouri game, set to take place this upcoming Saturday as well, “has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt football program.”