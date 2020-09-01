UofSC Gamecocks seeking improvement in challenging season

South Carolina Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Alabama Crimson Tide at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Will Muschamp is desperate to see improvement in what looks more and more like another difficult season.

The Gamecocks were 4-8 last year and there was plenty of fan unrest about whether Muschamp should remain in charge for a fifth season.

Things got even more difficult, however, in the pandemic-challenged season as the Southeastern Conference opted for a 10-game, conference-only schedule.

That added two more SEC games for a team that has gone from five league wins in 2017 to just three a year ago.

South Carolina opens at home against No. 25 Tennessee on Sept. 26.

