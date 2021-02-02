UofSC head coach Beamer expands support team, identifies role for Connor Shaw

COLUMBIA, SC – OCTOBER 30: A general view of the Tennessee Volunteers versus the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 30, 2010 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – University of South Carolina’s new head football coach, Shane Beamer, is still expanding his support team.

The school announced on Tuesday new additions including Taylor Edwards and Drew Hixson, who will headline the player personnel department and also identified Connor Shaw’s role with the program.

Edwards has been named the program’s Director of Player Personnel and comes to UofSC after serving as the Director of Recruiting Operations at Maryland for the past two seasons.

Drew Hixson will work closely with Edwards as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel and comes to the program from the University of Kansas.

Finally, Connor Shaw has been given the title of Director of Football Relations. “With his expanded responsibilities, he will assume more of a football/recruiting emphasis within the NCAA rules, as well as serving as a liaison with former Gamecock players,” the team announced.

Shaw will continue his role with player relations and will work closely with Derrick Moore, who was recently named Executive Director of Character and Player Development.