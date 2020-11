COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina (UofSC) men’s basketball exhibition against Coker scheduled for Wednesday night has been cancelled.

According to a tweet by the official Gamecock Men’s Basketball Twitter, “a delayed delivery of Coker’s COVID-19 testing results” is the reason for the cancellation.

Due to a delayed delivery of Coker’s COVID-19 testing results in advance of tonight’s exhibition, the matchup vs. the Cobras has been canceled. South Carolina continues to prepare for its season opener vs. Liberty on Saturday at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. — Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) November 25, 2020

The team still plans on participating in their season opener against Liberty this Saturday.

That game is being played at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.