COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina men’s basketball game at George Washington has been cancelled.

The news comes after receiving results from Wednesday’s round of COVID-19 tests and the required quarantine period.

The game was scheduled for December 14th.

Team leaders say the testing process will continue during the suspension of the team’s activities, which pending negative test results, would resume on Wednesday, December 16, at the earliest.