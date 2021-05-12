UofSC President Bob Caslen resigns amid graduation speech controversy

FILE – In this Monday, July 22, 2019, file photo, new University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen meets with alumni and others, in Columbia, S.C. Caslen, a retired Army general chosen to be the University of South Carolina’s president, says he has learned he needs to listen more and communicate his ideas better. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – University of South Carolina (UofSC) President Bob Caslen on Wednesday resigned amid controversy over plagiarism in his graduation speech.

Caslen had previously offered his resignation over the weekend, which was reportedly rejected by the Board of Trustees.

On Wednesday, Board of Trustees Chair C. Dorn Smith “announced that President Caslen has tendered his resignation.”

In a letter sent to students, faculty, and staff, Caslen said that “trust is the most important ingredient of effective leadership, and when it is lost, it is nearly impossible to lead.”

He apologized for letting people down and said that he understands “the responsibilities and higher standards of senior level leadership.”

Former President Harris Pastides will serve as the interim president, effective May 13. The search for a new permanent replacement will begin immediately, according to the university.

