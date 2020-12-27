UofSC’s Beamer names seven assistants to football coaching staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina’s new head football coach, Shane Beamer, has named seven assistants to join his coaching staff in 2021.

According to a release on Sunday, four coaches – offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo, running backs coach Des Kitchings, defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson – will be retained from the Gamecocks’ 2020 staff.

Connor Shaw will return in a to-be-determined, off-the-field role within the football program.

Will Friend, who was named the offensive line coach, former Gamecock quarterback Erik Kimrey, who will serve as the tight ends coach, and Pete Lembo, who will be the Gamecocks’ associate head coach/special teams coordinator are new to the team’s staff.

“I am excited about the quality of coaches that this staff has,” said Coach Beamer. “I am looking for coaches who teach and connect with our players, who have boundless energy to recruit young men to our outstanding University and program, and who do it the right way.

“One of the first things I did when I was hired was visit with the coaching staff already in place from the 2020 season,” continued Coach Beamer. “After much thought and many conversations with the players on our team, I knew that Coach Bobo, Coach Kitchings, Coach Peterson and Coach Rocker would be excellent additions to this new staff and needed to stay here in Columbia. All four have had great coaching careers and have a knowledge of what it takes to compete in the Southeastern Conference. I would also like to thank Coach Bobo for taking the reigns as the interim head coach late this season. He did an outstanding job leading the team on and off the field.”

“I am also excited to have Connor (Shaw) remain on our staff in a more expanded role on the football side of the things,” added Coach Beamer. “He loves this school and this program. Connor is committed to helping our players succeed and reach their full potential.”

The staff announcement is pending approval by the UofSC Board of Trustees, which holds its next scheduled meeting on January 4, 2021.