USC quarterback Jake Bentley to transfer for final year of eligibility

(WSPA) – University of South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley announced on social media that he will graduate from the university this month and will then transfer to another school to play out his final year of eligibility.

In the post, Bentley thanked Coach Muschamp, his teammates and all of his coaches at USC.

“The past 3 1/2 years have been incredible. I have met lifelong friends and made memories that I will never forget. However at this time, I believe that it is in my best interest to graduate on December 16th and transfer to play my final year of eligibility,” Bentley said. “This is one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make. Leaving this incredible university is extremely difficult. I will forever be grateful to the coaches, professors, administrators, and my teammates of this great school.”

“Coach Muschamp, thank you for believing in a 17-year-old kid that skipped his senior year of high school to come to college. Thank you or giving me the opportunity of a lifetime that I will never forget. Thank you for giving me the ability to live out my childhood dream of playing college football at the University of South Carolina,” he said.

Bentley ended his note with a message for USC fans.

“Thank you to the fans that supported me through thick and thin — never underestimate the power of positivity. South Carolina has developed me into a better football player, but more importantly, it’s developed me into a better person. USC will forever be a part of who I am. I am excited for the next chapter of my life. Forever to thee!” Bentley said.