Upcoming South Carolina Stingrays events that are fun for the whole family

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Stingrays hockey team has a number of promotional nights coming up in November. Here’s a look at the special events your whole family is sure to enjoy.

MARVEL NIGHT (11/12)

The Stingrays will wear specialty Thor jerseys as they take on South Division rivals the Atlanta Gladiators on November 12. Show some superhero status by dressing up as your favorite Marvel character!

FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT (11/13)

Join the Stingrays as they honor Lowcountry first responders during their home game against the Orlando Solar Bears on November 13. 10 specialty jerseys honoring the Charleston Nine firefighters will be auctioned off to raise money for the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team. The first 1500 fans will receive a collapsable lantern giveaway!

BLACK FRIDAY (11/26)

Add a little mystery to your Black Friday with the Stingrays game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on November 26. Upon entrance to the game, fans will be handed an envelope containing a mystery Black Friday deal.

PUCKS AND PAWS (11/28)

Bring your furry friends with you to watch the Stingrays battle the Atlanta Gladiators. During the first intermission, pups can participate in the annual lap dog race for a chance to win a prize pack. Plus, there will be a dog food drive sponsored by Pet Supplies Plus.

Tickets for South Carolina Stingrays games for the 2021-2022 season can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or by visiting the North Charleston Coliseum box office.