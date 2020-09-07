Southern 500 in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 02: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 STP Chevrolet, leads Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #32 Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.Net Ford, during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 2, 2018 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Darlington, SC

The Southern 500 had everything this year.

Excitment, throwback cars, and the beginning of the playoffs.

Starting things off at Darlington, was recognizing 7-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmy Johnson.

And following him, was some great racing.

But when the dust settled, Kevin Harvick was your champion.

Although for a while, it looked as if it was going to be a fight for the finish, between Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr.

On lap 353, Chase Elliott was leading the pack and Truex Jr. was in pursuit.

When Martin made his move on the inside lane, he threw Elliott into the wall.

The two kept their feet, but ended up having to go into the pit, after damage to their wheels.

Harvick was able to keep everyone at bay, and took home the checkered flag.