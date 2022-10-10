NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The St. Louis Blues are holding three days of practice in North Charleston this week as they gear up for the 2022-23 National Hockey League season.

The Blues are practicing at the North Charleston Coliseum–home of the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays– Monday, Oct. 10 through Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Tuesday’s practice session is open to the public from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

“Singing the Blues.”



The 2019 Stanley Cup Champion @StLouisBlues are in North Charleston holding an open practice at the Coliseum.



Blues begin the season this coming Saturday back at home vs Columbus.@WCBD pic.twitter.com/ZoEGNbSHaF — Dan Fanning (@DanNews2Sports) October 10, 2022

“We’ve got some new guys (on our team), and even if we didn’t, it’s good for guys to get away,” Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said in a press release. “Get some cohesiveness, some chemistry together, just bond a little bit. It makes you tighter – you have to be a tight hockey team to be successful in this League.”

The St. Louis Blues host the Columbus Blue Jackets in the season-opener at the Enterprise Center on Oct. 15.