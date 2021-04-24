State Playoff Line-up for High School Lacrosse

CHARLESTON,SC

Let’s take a look at the state playoffs for our local High School Lacrosse teams.

First we have Hilton Head traveling out to take on Bishop England.

And Oceanside will travel out to take on Lucy Beckham.

Both of those games will take place on Tuesday.

Then the Wando Warriors will travel out on Monday.

They’ll be playing for the lower state championship.

For the boys, we have Bishop England facing off in the Semi-Finals.

May River will play their game Sunday to decide who will move on and face Bishop England.

Then Oceanside will take the field on Tuesday as well.

And finally Wando will hit the road and take on Lexington.

They’ll square off for the lower state title on Monday.