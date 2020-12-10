Stingrays ready for Season Opener

CHARLESTON,SC

The Stingrays are excited, as they find themselves almost 24 hours away from opening up the season.

It’s been since March since the Stingrays have taken the rink in the Coliseum.

Although, some things have changed, the team has stayed relatively the same.

Stingrays President Rob Concannon said the team is excited to finally start the season.

“There’s a lot of excitement in our front office,” said Concannon. “The staff is working tremendously hard behind the scenes to make Friday night as big and as normal of a night as possible. You can tell the guys are amped up and they’re ready to start the season. It’s going to be a good night at the Coliseum. The weather is cooperating, it feels like hockey weather now. So, we’re excited for the 2020-2021 season for sure.”

The Stingrays will face the Swamp Rabbits on Friday at 7:05 P.M.