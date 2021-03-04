Stingrays reflect on 6th straight overtime match-up

CHARLESTON,SC

The South Carolina stingrays said, it’s all about how you look at it.

Of course, they’re talking about their last 6 match-ups, which have all gone to overtime.

And the last 4, have led to a shootout.

The stingrays, are coming off a shootout victory against Jacksonville Wednesday night.

As South Carolina now turns their attention towards the Everblades.

As the stingrays now get ready for that match-up on Saturday, coach Ryan Blair said he’s proud of the fight he’s seen out of his guys.

“We have to find a way to make teams chase us instead of us always chasing teams,” said Blair. “So, that’s something we talked about and it’s easier said then done. But, yeah it was great to get that win in the shootout. It’s all positive. The guys are excited to get that win and we understand a lot better of what it takes.”