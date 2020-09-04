Summerville’s High School Football team took the field for the first time since COVID-19 shutdown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –

Summerville High School just started practicing this week, and the team is learning to adjust through the changes of COVID-19, and the changes of a new head coach.

“We’re super excited to be out here with these kids,” said head coach, Ian Rafferty. “This week is the first time since I’ve taken the job, to get together and do something. So we’re excited to be out here.”

Coach Rafferty is adapting in his new role at Summerville, but also with enforcing COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We have to line them up and make sure they have masks on,” said coach Rafferty. “We can’t let them hang out and congregate in the locker room. It’s been a little bit of an adjustment. Scheduling wise, we try to schedule things, and with it being so hot, we try to have more breaks. We just try to do things the right way so we’re able to have a football season.”

Although Summerville got a late start hitting the field, they are confident with the group they have.

“We have a lot of kid’s back that have played a little bit and I have a great coaching staff,” said coach Rafferty.” “I feel like we’ll be ready to go when the time comes. We have great senior leadership and tons of athletes out there, so we’ll be fine.”

“It’s difficult getting guys together this late,” said senior OL/ Center, Jackson Campeau. “But, we got some really talented guys coming up and some good seniors. I think we have a great team dynamic and we can make some noise this season.”

With the great team dynamic, the addition of a new head coach wasn’t an issue.

“At first, when we got a new head coach, I was like ‘oh snap, what’s about to happen'”, said senior LB, Tre’von Jacobs. “Then when I met coach Rafferty in the gym, I was like he’s a pretty cool guy. I like him.”

“You know it’s definitely a little different,” said Campeau. “But coach Rafferty brings great energy to Summerville football and he’s really exciting to work with.”

The season might’ve started on a different note, but the goal remains the same.

“Our goal this season is to first win a season opener against Stratford,” said Jacobs. “Second, win the region. Third, to make it as far as we can and hopefully bring home a state championship.”

“Oh we’re going to win,” said coach Rafferty. ” Our number one expectation all the time is to win football games. We’re going to win as many as we can and will always play hard. We’re going to be right there at the end fighting for championships.”