Skip to content
WCBD
Charleston
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
National News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Everyday Heroes
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather News
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Climate Matters
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Travel with Rob Fowler
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
Investigators
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Cool School
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Clear the Shelters
Contests
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Report It!
Meet The Team
Program Schedule
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
2018 CCAA City Swim Meet
2017 CCAA Championship Swim Meet Pictures, Results and, Video
CCAA Swim Meet Results
Day One Results
Day Two Results
Day Three Results
Weekend Individual Results
SWIM MEET LIVE STREAM
DON'T MISS
Walmart issues recall on baby formula, frozen berries
How Lowcountry African American musicians are influencing today’s music scene
Folly Beach spending thousands to remove abandon boats and debris from river; clean up begins Monday
Victim identified by Coroner following alligator attack on Kiawah Island
More Don't Miss