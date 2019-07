GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2019 Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association Championship Meet will begin next week.

If you’re worried about missing the action, News 2 will be streaming the meet live the entire weekend.

The meet begins on Friday July 12 and goes through Sunday July 14.

The meet will take place at the Goose Creek Community Pool and starts at 5:40 PM on Friday, 9:10 AM on Saturday and 9:30 AM on Sunday.