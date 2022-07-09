Scroll down to watch City Meet in the player below.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2022 Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association Championship Meet will take place this weekend in North Charleston.

Swimmers from nearly all youth age groups will gather and compete in the annual championship at the North Charleston Aquatic Center on July 9th and 10th.

Organizers say the 7-8 and 9-10 age groups will compete on Saturday and the 11-12, 13-14, and 15-18 age groups are set to compete on Sunday. There will not be any races on Friday this year.

Coaches say this swim meet, known as ‘City Meet,’ brings a new level of competition to the Lowcountry.

“Really fascinating two days of competition. Very exciting, very loud a lot of energy in the building,” said David Rieder, the announcer for CCAA Championship Meet.

The two-day championship consists of several different competitions and swimmers from the ages of seven to 18 years old compete throughout the whole day. Doug Fetchen, coach of the North Charleston Swim Team, said he is excited to see his team compete in various competitions.

“Our strength is our 11 and ups so we should probably be in 9th or 10th place after day one. Then day two is when we get excited and see how close we get to first place after the second day,” said Fetchen.

With some newer teams competing in the championship within the last few years, Rieder says the atmosphere during the tournament gets intense.

“The 7-time defending champion is Snee Farm and I believe they won 29 out of the last 32 city meets. They are kind of the big power, but it could be a really close meet this year. The North Charleston Barracudas went undefeated this year,” he said.

Regardless of who comes out on top during the two-day championship swim meet, seeing the excitement throughout the weekend is what makes the annual swim meet so special for all who participate.

“This is definitely one of the purest forms of swimming and purest form of sport really. It gets really exciting and the kids love it with everyone involved,” said Rieder.

If you cannot make it to watch the championship meet in person, News 2 will provide a special live stream at counton2.com from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on both days.

