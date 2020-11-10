Team of the Week: Bishop England

CHARLESTON,SC

This week’s Team of the Week is Bishop England.

As the bishops took down Philip Simmons 14-7.

And wrapped up their season on a high note.

Although they didn’t reach the playoffs, coach is proud of his team for finishing strong.

“Coming into this game, the kids are excited because it’s friends it’s neighbors that they grew up with,” said Bishop England Head Football coach John Cantey. “The fact that we were able to come back and take the win at the end is big for us, as we move into the off season.”