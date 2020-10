CHARLESTON, SC

The hurricanes currently hold a 5-0 record.

and once again, they’re getting ready to test their skills, against an undefeated Hammond Football team.

The hurricanes have dominated their schedule this season.

Taking down several former state champions.

And so far, they’re remained undefeated.

But once again, they’ll be put to the test.

As the Canes get ready to face the 4-0 Skyhawks.