Team of the Week: Fort Dorchester

CHARLESTON, SC

After moving their game to saturday, Fort Dorchester took home a big 41-20 victory over Ashley Ridge.

And that’s why they’re our Team of the Week.

Starting the season 1-0 is always a confidence booster.

And after a rough pre-season, it’s nice to see that your team can come together and pull out a big win.

This week, the Patriots will need to be ready once again, as they take on Goose Creek.

But, the Patriots are hoping this is the start of a state title race.

“Well I thought this would be our toughest game of the year,” said Fort Dorchester head football coach Steve Laprad. “I thought that last year. With them being able to practice in the off-season, the Berkeley County schools, vs the Dorchester schools not being able to practice, that kind of puts us behind them a little bit. I’m a little spooked about it. We’re gunna play a little bit better, then we did last week against Ashley Ridge. I think this will probably be the biggest game in the Lowcountry this year. I really do.”