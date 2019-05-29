Golf instructor, host apologizes for offensive comments about LPGA

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A well-known golf instructor has come under fire for insensitive comments he made about LPGA players during his SiriusXM show on Wednesday.

According to ESPN, Hank Haney was on the air when his co-host, Steve Johnson, asked him about the 74th U.S. Women’s Open being played at the Country Club of Charleston this week.

Haney joked that he was going to predict a Korean would win the tournament and stated he couldn’t name six players on the tour except for those with the last name Lee.

His comments quickly drew ire from people on social media, including Michelle Wie, who is not playing in the tournament because of a wrist injury.

“As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels. Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank….shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out.”

Soon after Haney issued an apology on Twitter saying:

“This morning I made some comments about women’s golf and its players that were insensitive and that I regret. In an effort to make a point about the overwhelming success of Korean players on the tour I offended people and I am sorry. I have the highest respect for the women who have worked so hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport and I never meant to take away from their abilities and accomplishments.”

He went on to say: “I’ve worked in this game with men and women players from many different cultures and I look forward to continuing to do so.“

The 74th U.S. Women’s Open officially gets underway Thursday.