Practice for the U.S. Women’s Open begins Tuesday at the Country Club of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s Tee Time in Charleston! The U.S. Women’s Open will begin Thursday with practice starting on Tuesday.

Are you planning on heading to the tournament? If so, the first thing you should do is grab your phone and download the app. It’s free with everything you need to know in one place.

Unlike the masters, you can’t have your phone there, but you can here.

“You can bring in your phones just like you said. You can bring in a small bag – so 6 x 6 x 6, similar to an NFL game. We will have sunscreen on-sight. I know it’s going to be pretty hot outside, but we are going to have all of that available,” said Allison Lee, championship manager for the USGA.

What about tickets?

“General admission, general grounds, the grandstands every single hole—you can get up close on the rope lines, see the players, all the concession stands available to you, but to get in areas like this you do need that extra ticket,” said Lee.

Can the kids come or should you leave them at home?

“They’re free. 18 and under you do need to accompany them. But, we do have a whole junior tent, a hitting area for them, a coloring wall, so a lot of really cool activities for the kids,“ she explained.

Transportation will be a topic of discussion. The County Club of Charleston is in a neighborhood, so there isn’t a lot of parking. What’s the deal with that?

“So, we have general public parking at the Citadel Mall not too far away with a shuttle ride dropping you right off at the front gates, but we also have a ride share option, which is for an Uber or Lyft, or even your best friend to drop you off at McLeod Plantation,” she said. “You take about a minute shuttle ride to our tennis center gate and you’re right here at the championship.“

Remember this is Charleston after all – it is going to be hot and humid so make sure you grab the sunglasses and grab the hat. Be sure you stay hydrated through this tournament.