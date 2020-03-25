The Absence of March Madness with Debbie Antonelli

College Basketball Analyst Debbie Antonelli is in an unfamiliar place.

It’s March and she would not be home under normal circumstances.

“I wouldn’t be sitting in the sun in beautiful Charleston, South Carolina I know that. I would be on my way to the Women’s Regional.”

Basketball is Antonelli’s life.

She played, she calls games for networks like ESPN and CBS, and she coaches her sons when she is home.

Even though she understands the reason why there is no March Madness, it doesn’t take away the hurt.

“Devastated, upset, highly disappointed. For 37 straight years I’ve had March Madness as a player and as a broadcaster, you know it was hard to get past it. I felt terrible for all the seniors that didn’t get a chance to have this experience. I mean I’ve had it and it’s wonderful, but it’s still hard to accept that we didn’t get to have the March Madness that we all pinpoint to.

As sports fans, we all can agree with Antonelli’s sentiment as to why it just won’t be the same without it this year.

“One of the things I love about March Madness is that moment in time where somebody does something phenomenal that we all remember and mimic in our driveway. Those moments that we will miss of this year’s tournament, that’s what I am really disappointed about. Thsose are all really great memories and I hate that we missed out on them this year.”