The Battery’s season of adjusting

The Charleston Battery started their season with some unknowns. The organization was already switching playing facilities to Patriots Point, but where they would train was still a question. After finally nailing down those locations and playing one game, the pandemic and sport cancellations started.

Through all of the changes and unkowns though, head coach Mike Anhaeuser and his team have been taking it all in stride.

Coach talked about all the changes so far, and how they’ve been working to stay focused and positive during this season.