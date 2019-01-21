Big Game fans will find cheap eats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 7: A general exterior photograph of Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints on December 7, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (WPRI) — Football fans planning to shell out thousands of dollars to attend Super Bowl LIII won’t have to break the bank when buying food and drink at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The venue has what it calls “Fan First” menu pricing throughout the stadium. According to the stadium’s website, the prices won’t rise for any event, including the Super Bowl.

Here are some of the deals:

Refillable Soda – $2

Bottle of Water – $2

Pretzel – $2

Hot Dog – $2

Popcorn – $2

Nachos with Cheese – $3

Waffle Fries – $3

Slice of Pizza – $3

Refillable Souvenir Cup – $4

Craft Draft Beer – $5

Cheeseburger – $5

Chicken Tender Basket with Fries – $6

The prices already include tax.

According to ESPN , the prices at MBS are the lowest in all of major professional sports.

Despite the lowering prices, the stadium actually saw a 16% increase in concession sales, ESPN reported.

The team said the stadium recently finished No. 1 among all NFL teams, in an internal survey conducted by the league, in food quality, price to value ratio, the speed of service and variety.

