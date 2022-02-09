Can you guess the most popular Super Bowl snack in South Carolina?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- On Sunday, millions will tune in to watch the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

And whether you’re tuning in for the game, the commercials, the Halftime Show, or all of it, no Super Bowl party is complete without a delicious snack spread.

Bid-on-Equipment compiled each state’s favorite snack using Google search data. The most popular snack in the country was cocktail weenies, which took the top spot in eleven states.

As for South Carolina’s favorite Super Bowl snack… It’s Seven Layer Dip!

Six other states also enjoy seven-layer dip the most: Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and Texas.

The average American will spend $174 to host a Super Bowl party, with $69 put directly towards food.

Here’s what you’ll need to make South Carolina’s favorite Super Bowl snack at home:

1 (16 oz) can refried beans

2 1/2 cups guacamole

1 (16 oz) jar chunky tomato salsa

2 1/2 cups sour cream

2 tbsp. taco seasoning

Juice of 1/2 lime

1 1/2 cups of shredded cheese (use whichever kind you like!)

1/2 cup shredded lettuce

1/2 cups grape tomatoes

1/4 cup sliced black olives

Layer it in the above order and serve with your favorite tortilla or corn chips!

Watch Super Bowl LVI Sunday, Feb. 13 only on News 2!