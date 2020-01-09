Fan transforms Washington home into Seahawks super house

OTHELLO, Wash. (Q13Fox.com) — An Eastern Washington couple wants the world to know how much they love the Seahawks.

Sharon and Roger Ensz live for the Seahawks and their house, located about an hour north of the Tri-Cities, stands for the Hawks, too.

Four years ago, Sharon asked her husband to paint their Othello home with Seahawks colors, logos and all things 12. They went after it big time; every gutter and window was painted with Seahawks blue and green.

But it’s not just the house. They have a truck, boat and 4-wheeler; all repping the team.

The Enszs said people travel from all over the state to see their house.

“We get a thousand people for Halloween,” Sharon said. “We’ll get a couple hundred people just to do Seahawks pictures around the house. It brings people together.”

Seahawks offensive lineman George Fant and Germain Ifedi even visited the house in 2017,

The Ensz home isn’t the only work they’ve done to stylize after the Hawks. Roger works as a contractor and helped create the Hawks Landing apartments.