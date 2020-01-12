It’s game time! The sights and sounds before the Packers and Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been 16 games in the making – the playoffs have returned to Green Bay.

This is a look of everything that makes up a Packers gameday!

Lily stepped out onto the field before most to give you a sneak peek at the Frozen Tundra.

Before the day kicked off, fans turned out to help clear the ice from the night before.

As the temperatures cooled down, we hit the parking lot with some fans just warming up.

The parking lot wasn’t the only place fans were gathering. Anthony Davis and Lil Wayne were spotted on the field before the game.

But one of the coolest sights of all just may have been the one we can’t actually show you (league rules). As the Packers were heading into the locker room after warm-ups, tons of fans getting ready to unfurl the American flag were chanting “Go Pack Go”.

The #Packers just finished warmups and walked back to the locker room to the chant of “#GoPackGo” by the hundreds of fans waiting in the wings for pregame events. It was quite a sight. Unfortunately no video or pics allowed in the tunnel so you’ll have to image. — WFRV Local 5 (@WFRVLocal5) January 12, 2020

So what do you think fans? Are we heading to San Francisco? Chime in on our Facebook post at the top of this story.

Go Pack Go!