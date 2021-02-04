Radio Row to cover Big Game subdued amid pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — In February 2020, the Super Bowl’s Radio Row in Miami was buzzing with activity. As the big game is held in Tampa this year, it’s like a librarians’ convention took over.

“It’s a shell. It’s a shell of what it usually is,” former Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Randy Grimes said of Radio Row. “It’s kind of lonely.”

Generally, Radio Row is packed with press and the Hall of Famers or other guests they have lined up for reports. The coronavirus pandemic has prevented that this year. Instead, the large room hosting the media is mostly empty.

“There’s so much room to do anything you want,” Kansas City sports talk host Jason Anderson said. “We could get a full court basketball game in here.”

It’s a reminder of how the world changed between Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LV: Stand 6 feet apart, be mindful of the plexiglass partitions, wear a mask and keep the number of people around small.

But if any city is positioned to deal with this, it’s Tampa, which has enjoyed unprecedented football success in these unprecedented times.

“It’s a double-edged sword, right?” said Pat Donovan, who hosts a Tampa-based sports talk show. “Because on the one hand, we don’t get to be there. We didn’t go to the Stanley Cup. We didn’t get to go to the World Series. But on the other hand, while a lot of the fan bases have had nothing going on, (the Buccaneers have) had the best sports year of our entire lives.”