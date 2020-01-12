Shovelers needed to clear stands ahead of Packers vs.

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV) — The latest forecast calls for less snow in the Green Bay area and the Packers have scaled back the number of shovelers needed to prepare Lambeau Field Sunday’s NFC Divisional Playoff game.

350 people are now needed, down from the original call of 700, to remove any snow that falls in the stadium bowl. Those interested are asked to report to the Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field’s west side, with temporary parking available in Lot 6 starting at 6:00 am Sunday.

Shovelers need to be at least 18 years old and will receive $12 per hour, with payment to be made immediately upon completion of their work. The Packers will provide shovels to all who come to help.

The Packers are set to host the Seahawks in Sunday’s second game.