Super Bowl mentality: Brady, Arians discuss ‘being in alignment’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The relationship between Tom Brady and Bruce Arians has gotten a lot of attention this season. As the team was finding their groove and their identity on the field, everyone was trying to get on the same page — including head coach and quarterback.

You have a player who’s only played in one system for his 20-year career, making the move to a new team and new system, with a coach who’s been in the league for decades himself.

“B.A.’s coached for a long time,” Brady said. “I was in one place for a certain period of time and he had his coaching career. When you bring two versions together, I can look at a lot of those things and learn a lot of those things. And I think I definitely did that.”

Contrary to outside voices saying there were issues with deciding whose system they’d run, Arians set the record straight.

“He was all-in as far as learning this system,” Arians said.

And from what Brady said in response to a similar question, it seems there was a meeting of the minds, where it’s the Bucs’ system with Brady’s touch on it.

“It’s been fun over the course of the year to learn about different things,” Brady said. “To learn about different ways to handle different situations and how I would have handled things in the past or how we handle things now. But ultimately, it’s about not always being in agreement but being in alignment ultimately when you take the field and the approach.”

That alignment has resulted in the Bucs playing for their second championship in franchise history on Sunday.