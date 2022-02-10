What special text will Joe Burrow’s dad send him on Super Bowl Sunday?

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two of the many Cincinnati Bengals’ fans who will be in attendance at Sunday’s Super Bowl are Joe Burrow’s parents, Jimmy and Robin Burrow.

“Robin, his mom and I — we feel fortunate, blessed that we’re able to experience our son playing in a Super Bowl here on Sunday,” Jimmy Burrow said.

Burrow said he is proud of the effect his son has had on the state.

“You’re just always looking for things that make people come together and make people happy, and Joe and the Bengals seem to do that, so it’s special for his mom and me as his dad,” he said.

According to Burrow, he and Robin began sending Joe a text message on gamedays when he was the quarterback at LSU.

“It is superstition to do it,” he said. “Sometimes people in kind of our circle know it, and I did forget about it one week and the outcome of the game wasn’t good, so I have people actually text me to make sure — ‘Hey, did you text Joe today?’ — so we have to do it. I’m never going to forget again.”

Burrow, a former football coach himself, said he tends to send Joe a few coaching cliches in his gameday text, but this week’s message will be a bit different. In the video above, you can hear the message Burrow thinks he will send his son.