The calm before the storm

North Charleston, SC

The time will come when the Patriots storm the gridiron once more.



And although they are anxiously waiting for their chance to bring home victory, they’re just happy to see a few South Carolina neighbors, getting the chance to do it until it’s their turn.



“I’m glad to see those guys playing,” said Fort Dorchester head Football coach Steve Laprad. “I think every little step we make, you know, starting to play. Some of the 8-man Football is starting to play. I know that’s a different brand of Football then what we have, still, it’s kids playing Football.”



As the weeks carry on and the practices continue to roll, the patriots are beginning to see life on their team once again.

And believe this season they have a shot to go all the way.



“Obviously Dewayne Wright is a stud running back,” said Laprad. “He’s as good as there is in the state of South Carolina. We’ve got 4 or 5 really good receivers. Quarterback, I think we could have as good a quarterback as there’s ever ever ever been in the state of South Carolina. But, he’s got to prove that.”



With a stacked offense for the Patriots, a big question now is how the defense will respond.



And after losing 9 of their 11 starters, many of the Patriots are making sure you know, you don’t have to worry about the defense.



“I mean, we have a lot of new young guys,” said Senior Safety Khalid Gadson, “but we also have a lot of returners to help out with leadership on the defense. I feel like the young guys are gunna step up and do their job. I’m not really worried about the defense.”



But with the season closing in and the teams quickly getting ready.



One thing will always remain certain, the Patriots are excited for Friday nights again.



“I’ve been waiting, since the last game we played I’ve been waiting to get back on the field,” said Gadson. “Play a game like, just getting off the bus, all the fans, everything.”



We’ll see how ready the Patriots are when they take the field against Ashley Ridge on September 25th.