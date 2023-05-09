Courtesy of The Citadel football

CHARLESTON, S.C. – On Tuesday, The Citadel announced a home-and-home series with North Dakota State that will begin in 2025. The Bulldogs will host the Bison on Aug. 30, 2025, before making the return trip to Fargo, North Dakota on Sept. 18, 2027.

“This series will be great for our football program and our institution,” said head coach Maurice Drayton. “These games will be a good barometer of where our program stacks up against the elite programs in the FCS. For us to be a championship level team, these are the games we are going to need to play and win.”

The game against the Bison inside Johnson Hagood Stadium will serve as the season opener, marking the first time the Bulldogs open the season at home since 2019. It will be the first meeting between the two teams.

“The Citadel is very excited to be entering into a home-and-home series with one of the top FCS programs in the country,” said director of athletics Mike Capaccio. “I believe our fans will be looking forward to hosting a game against NDSU.”

The Citadel opens the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at FBS Georgia Southern.