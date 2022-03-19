Courtesy of The Citadel Athletics

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel put together a solid all-around effort on Saturday in defeating Saint Peter’s 7-3 inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 7, Saint Peter’s 3

Records: The Citadel (12-6), Saint Peter’s (3-12)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 2-0

How it Happened

The Peacocks got on the board in the first inning as Jack Eichler drove in a run with a base hit through the left side.

The Bulldogs wasted little time in getting the run back as Dylan Costa started the first with a triple into the left-field corner and scored on Tilo Skole’s sacrifice fly to left.

SPC regained the lead in the second after a leadoff double came in to score on a groundout off the bat of Mike DiPede.

The Citadel once again answered back in the home-half of the inning. Travis Lott ended an 11-pitch at-bat with a base hit and came in to score on a Dominick Poole double to left center.

The Bulldogs took the lead in the third inning as a one-out walk to Cole Simpson and single from McCarthy put runners on the corners.

Noah Mitchell plated a run with a fielder’s choice ahead of Lott’s RBI single to right. The third run of the inning scored on a throwing error.

SPC pushed across an unearned run in the fifth on a base hit off the bat of Collin Jensen.

The Citadel got on the board again in the sixth as Simpson and MCarthy singled, and advanced on a wild pitch. Mitchell drove in a run with a groundout, while the second run scored on a wild pitch.

Inside the Box Score

Fisher Paulsen (2-1) earned the win after allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits and seven strikeouts over 6.0 innings.

Tyler Dunn pitched the seventh and retired all three hitters he faced.

George Derrick Floyd and Jordan Beatson each tossed scoreless frames to close out the game.

Ryan McCarthy led the way offensively, going 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. He also stole two bases.

Cole Simpson and Travis Lott each added two hits.

The run allowed in the first inning put an end to a streak of 29.0 innings without allowing a run to the Peacocks.

On Deck

The teams close out the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.