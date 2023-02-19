Courtesy of The Citadel Athletics

CHARLESTON, S.C – The Citadel offense was able to put up 11 runs on Sunday, and it was just enough, as the Bulldogs completed a three-game sweep of Delaware State with an 11-10 victory inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 11, Delaware State 10

Records: Delaware State (0-3), The Citadel (3-0)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

How it Happened

The Hornets got on the board in the first inning after a leadoff double came in to score on a double off the bat of Wilfredo Mendez.

The Bulldogs answered back in the second inning after three-straight walks loaded the bases. Wells Sykes drove in a run with a chopper just to the left of the mound.

With one out, Thomas Rollauer rolled a ball down the third-base line that stayed fair just long enough to hit the bag for a RBI single.

On the next pitch, Sawyer Reeves delivered a two-run single through the left side. A wild pitch allowed another run to score, while the sixth run scored on a double steal.

DSU came right back in the third inning and pushed across four runs. A sacrifice fly and infield single scored two runs before Brady Daniels drove in two runs with a single down the third-base line.

DSU tied the game in the fourth inning as Trey Paige tripled to right and scored on a groundout from Jancarlos Colon.

The Citadel grabbed the lead back in the bottom of the inning after Reeves singled and stole second. Chase Loggins drove in Reeves with a double to left field.

The Bulldogs added a run in the fifth inning as Dylan Costa started the inning with a base hit and came in to score on a throwing error with two outs.

The lead would grow in the sixth inning on a Travis Lott solo home run and Loggins scoring on a wild pitch after a double.

DSU would pull within two runs in the eighth on a two-run homer from Paige.

Things would get interesting in the ninth as the Hornets scored a pair of runs and had the bases loaded with two outs, but were not able to tie the game or take the lead.

Inside the Box Score

The season-opening sweep of Delaware State marked the second-straight season the Bulldogs opened the year with a sweep. Last season, the Bulldogs swept the opening series against Fairleigh Dickinson.

Seven of the nine Bulldogs in the starting lineup registered hits, while eight of the nine scored a run.

Sawyer Reeves went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored. He also stole two bases.

Wells Sykes finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Travis Lott went 1-of-3 with a homer, while drawing two walks.

Luke Montenery, Noah Mitchell and Dylan Costa each drew two walks.

Sam Swygert (1-0) picked up the win in his Bulldog debut, allowing one run on three hits and five strikeouts over 3.0 innings.

Gant Starling (1) picked up the save after pitching the ninth inning.

Brandon Hatch (0-1) suffered the loss in relief after allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits over 2.2 innings.

On Deck

The Bulldogs play their first midweek game of the season as they play host to Charleston Southern on Feb. 21 at 3 p.m.