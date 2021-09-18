The Citadel blows past North Greenville

How it Happened
- The Bulldogs needed only two plays to get on the board as Jaylan Adams went up top to Raleigh Webb for a 72-yard touchdown.
- The Crusaders go on the board on their next possession on a 39-yard field goal from Colin Karhu.
- Nathan Storch scored his first of two touchdowns later in the first quarter on a seven-yard touchdown run.
- After the second NGU field goal, Storch reached the endzone again on a two-yard run up the middle.
- The Citadel used the big play to score late in the first half as they went 92 yards in just 32 seconds. The drive ended with Raleigh Webb taking the reverse 24 yards for the score.
- A Destin Mack interception set up the Bulldogs first score of the second half. Adams finished the drive with a three-yard touchdown run.
- Colby Kintner added to the lead midway through the fourth quarter with a 37-yard field goal.
- Braden Walker scored his first career touchdown as he burst up the middle for a 36-yard touchdown run.
- NGU closed out the scoring with a kickoff return from Joshua Edwards.
Inside the Box Score
- The Bulldog offense rushed for 354 yards and five touchdowns on 60 carries.
- The five rushing touchdowns are the most since running for five scores against Samford on Sept. 28, 2019.
- Nathan Storch led the attack with 87 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.
- Jaylan Adams finished with 81 yards and a touchdown on 13 totes.
- Adams also went 3-for-4 for 135 yards and a touchdown.
- Raleigh Webb caught a 72-yard touchdown and rushed for a 24-yard score on his only two touches of the game.
- The two touchdowns raised his career total to 24, including 20 receiving touchdowns.
- Braden Walker scored his first career touchdown and finished the game with 60 yards on just seven carries.
- Destin Mack intercepted his first pass of the season and returned it 92 yards. The return is tied for the second longest interception return in program history, equaling the 92-yard return from Brandon McCladdie against Wofford in 2013.
- Parrish Gordon added the Bulldogs second interception in the fourth quarter.
- The Bulldog defense did not allow a touchdown in a game for the first time since holding VMI out of the end zone on Oct. 28, 2017.
- Dominick Poole earned his first career start and finished with a team-high eight tackles. He also added two pass break-ups.
- Anthony Britton Jr. finished with seven tackles, six solo, a half sack and two pass break-ups.
Up Next
The Bulldogs will be off next weekend before welcoming VMI to Johnson Hagood Stadium for the Military Classic of the South on Oct. 2. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.