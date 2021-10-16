The Citadel falls at Furman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Many Lowcountry residents gathered Saturday morning at Riverfront Park for a Walk to End Alzheimer's, raising awareness and over $213,000 in the fight against Alzheimer's and dementia.

The annual walk returned as an in-person event with an ongoing fundraising goal of $295,000 to support research programs of the Alzheimer's Association. The Alzheimer's Association is fundraising through December 1st.