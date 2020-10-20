The Citadel releases 2020-2021 basketball conference schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Great news for all you basketball fans out there! The Citadel released its 18-game conference schedule for the upcoming basketball season.

According to the SoCon, all teams in the conference will play a double-round-robin, 18-game conference schedule.

Due to COVID-19, schools have been given the option to change game dates with the approval of both programs athletic directors and with the conference office.

The Citadel did mention in an e-mail that tickets will go on sale shortly.

Here is a copy of the conference schedule.

Details for non-conference games have not been released yet.