The Citadel releases 2020-2021 basketball conference schedule

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

source: citadelsports.com

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Great news for all you basketball fans out there! The Citadel released its 18-game conference schedule for the upcoming basketball season.

According to the SoCon, all teams in the conference will play a double-round-robin, 18-game conference schedule.

Due to COVID-19, schools have been given the option to change game dates with the approval of both programs athletic directors and with the conference office.

The Citadel did mention in an e-mail that tickets will go on sale shortly.

Here is a copy of the conference schedule.

Details for non-conference games have not been released yet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES