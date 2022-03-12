Courtesy of The Citadel Athletics

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got the offense going in the second game to split the doubleheader with Siena Saturday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The Bulldogs lost the first game, 9-1, before coming back to take the nightcap, 15-10.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 1-11, Siena 9-7

Records: The Citadel (9-5), Siena (1-10)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Series tied 1-1

Game 1

How it Happened

Siena got on the board in the first inning as Alex Milone lined a triple into the gap in right center.

The Saints added a run in the third on a RBI double off the bat Kobe Stenson.

The Bulldogs got on the board in the bottom of the third as Cole Simpson ripped a double into the right-field corner and scored on a Ryan McCarthy triple to left.

Siena pushed across two more runs in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Devan Kruzinski and a bases-loaded walk to Willie Schwarick.

The Saints added insurance with unearned runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

Siena pushed across three more runs in the ninth on three hits.

Inside the Box Score

Cameron Reeves (2-1) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on four hits and seven strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

Ben Seiler (1-2) picked up the victory for Siena after allowing one run on five hits over 6.0 innings.

Arlo Marynczak (1) did not allow a hit and struck out six over the final three innings to earn the save.

Game 2

How it Happened

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead as Cole Simpson and Ryan McCarthy delivered back-to-back two-out singles in the first inning.

Noah Mitchell followed with a two-run single to right center.

The Citadel plated a run in the second inning after Dylan Costa doubled to left center with two outs. He advanced to third on a passed ball and scored when the throw to throw went into left field.

Mitchell came calling again in the third inning as he delivered a two-run homer over the scoreboard in left.

A leadoff walk to Gray Sobel in the fourth led to a five-run inning. Tilo Skole got the rally going with a two-run double to left center.

After Mitchell drove in his fifth run of the game with a base hit to right, John Lanier delivered a two-run homer over the scoreboard in left.

The Saints got on the board in the fifth after a throwing error helped to score two unearned runs.

The Bulldogs got one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning on a Cole Simpson sacrifice fly to right.

Siena got back into the game in the sixth inning as they scored five runs on four extra-base hits and a pair of walks.

The Citadel got things going again with two outs in the eighth inning to push across four more runs. Mitchell drove in his sixth run of the game with a double to center.

Luke Montenery had his first career RBI with a single through the left side. Gray Sobel followed two batters later with his first career hit and RBIs, a two-run single to center.

Inside the Box Score

Noah Mitchell had a big day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a double, home run and six RBIs. He also scored three runs.

Mitchell is the fifth different Bulldogs to have at least four RBIs in a game this season.

Tilo Skole added a pair of hits and drove in two runs.

Luke Montenery collected his first career RBI in the eighth inning.

Gray Sobel had his first career hit and RBIs with a two-run single.

Fisher Paulsen (1-1) picked up his first career run after allowing two unearned runs on six hits and seven strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

Jordan Beatson tossed 2.2 shutout innings of relief.

Tyler Dunn (1) pitched the final 1.1 innings to earn his first save of the season.

On Deck

The teams play the rubber game of the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.