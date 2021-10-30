The Citadel’s woes continue against Mercer

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel football team got on the board early, but it was not to be as the Bulldogs fell, 34-7, to Mercer Saturday afternoon inside Johnson Hagood Stadium.

Game Information

Score: Mercer 34, The Citadel 7

Records: Mercer (6-2, 5-1), The Citadel (2-6, 1-4)

Location: Johnson Hagood Stadium (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 11-7-1

How it Happened

  • The Bulldogs got on the board in the first quarter as Jaylan Adams hit Tyler Cherry on a 48-yard touchdown pass.
  • Mercer took advantage of a big punt return to get on the board with a one-yard run from Fred Davis.
  • After a Bulldog fumble, Davis scored to give the Bears the lead at the half.
  • The Bears got the scoring going in the third quarter with a 24-yard field goal from Devin Folser.
  • Folser would add his second field goal of the half in the fourth quarter, this time from 20 yards out.
  • Lance Wise returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown with 4:27 remaining to put the game away.
  • Tayshaun Shipp closed out the scoring with a 72-yard run.

Inside the Box Score

  • Tyler Cherry caught his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter.
  • He finished the game with five catches for 82 yards, both career highs.
  • Quarterback Jaylan Adams went 8-for-15 for 112 yards and a touchdown. He also added 14 yards on the ground.
  • Joe Douglas led the ground attack with eight carries for 46 yards.
  • Douglas added a 13-yard reception.
  • Nkem Njoku added 38 yards on nine carries.
  • Wilson Hendricks III led the defense with 12 tackles, including eight solo stops.
  • Dominick Poole added seven tackles and a pass break-up.
  • Chris Beverly intercepted his first pass of the season.
  • Destin Mack had four solo blocks and blocked a field goal.

Up Next

The Bulldogs hit the road for a game at Samford on Nov. 6. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. eastern time.

