The Citadel’s woes continue against Mercer

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) - A new lawsuit filed Friday claims Alex Murdaugh owes his former law partner, John E. Parker, $477,000 in loans that have not been paid back.

The pair worked together at Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick, P.A., or PMPED, in Hampton County before Alex resigned from the practice in late summer following a botched attempted suicide and allegations over misappropriated funds.