Courtesy of C of C Athletics

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. — Ty Good spun six superb innings, William Privette picked up his league-leading seven save and College of Charleston received clutch hits throughout the lineup in a 7-2 series-opening win over William & Mary on Friday evening at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 7, William & Mary 2

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (20-13, 8-2 CAA), William & Mary (17-13, 7-3 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars capitalized on a two-out error in the first, scoring two on the miscue and a double by Tanner Steffy to take an early 2-0 lead.

Good would work out of a base-loaded jam in the top of the second to keep the Tribe off the board.

A third two-out run came across in the home half on a single from Joseph Mershon to put the Cougars in front, 3-0.

William & Mary were held scoreless until the seventh when the Tribe plated two to cut the margin to 3-2.

Charleston answered with four in the bottom of the eighth to create some breathing room. Sam Cochrane initiated the damage with a two-run double before scoring on a triple by Tyler Sorrentino.

KEY COUGARS

Good delivered one of his best starts of the season, limiting William & Mary to one unearned run on three hits to earn his fifth win.

Mershon paced the offense with a 3-for-5 night driving in one run.

Cochrane drove in his ninth and 10 th runs in the last five games with a clutch double in the eighth.

runs in the last five games with a clutch double in the eighth. Sorrentino went 2-for-5 with an RBI triple.

Steffy doubled in each of his first two plate appearances plating one run.

Privette shut the door with two and two-thirds shutout innings fanning four to earn his CAA-best seventh save.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

The victory puts Charleston one game ahead of William & Mary atop the CAA standings.

Charleston also becomes the first team in the conference to reach 20 wins overall with the victory.

The Cougars finished the night 7-for-15 (.467) with two outs compared to a 0-for-8 mark for the Tribe.

Charleston’s pitching staff held William & Mary to a 3-for-17 clip with runners on and 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

William & Mary’s Zach Tsakounis was credited with his first loss of the season.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Tribe will meet in game two of the series on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.