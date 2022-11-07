The Citadel had four players score in double figures in the setback. (WYFF)

Courtesy of The Citadel Athletics

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Citadel men’s basketball team had four players in doubles figures in an 80-69 setback at Clemson in the 2022-23 season opener Monday night inside Littlejohn Coliseum.

Game Information

Score: Clemson 80, The Citadel 69

Records: The Citadel (0-1), Clemson (1-0)

Location: Littlejohn Coliseum (Clemson, South Carolina)

Series: Clemson leads 61-22

How It Happened

The Citadel got on the board first as Brady Spence followed up a missed shot with the easy putback.

The Bulldogs kept the game close through the majority of the first half as Austin Ash knocked down a pair of three pointers and Madison Durr converted a tough three-point play to put the Dogs up 26-22.

Clemson controlled the remainder of the half as they got hot from deep to end the half on a 23-5 run.

The Bulldogs battled their way back in the second half as Colby McAllister knocked down three triples, including a four-point play to get within eight points.

Austin Ash kept the Bulldogs within striking distance by knocking down shots from well beyond the three-point arc to cap an 11-1 run.

The Citadel would get as close as six points on a Stephen Clark three-pointer with just over four minutes to play.

Inside the Box Score

The Citadel stood up to Clemson from the opening tip. The second half saw the Bulldogs outscore the Tigers, 38-35.

The Bulldogs went 24-of-56 from the field, including 11-of-25 from beyond the arc.

The Citadel also knocked down 10-of-12 from the foul line.

Austin Ash led the scoring with 19 points, including knocking down 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. He also added five rebounds and two assists.

Stephen Clark had a strong all-around game with 16 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two assists.

Freshmen Colby McAllister and Madison Durr were also in double figures. McAllister finished with 13 points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc, while Durr had 12 points, six rebounds and two assists.

The contest marked the second-straight season the Bulldogs opened the season against a team from the ACC. The Citadel opened the 2021-22 season with an upset victory over Pitt.



Up Next

The Bulldogs welcome Presbyterian to McAlister Field House on Nov. 10 in the home opener. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+.