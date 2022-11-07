Courtesy of The Citadel Athletics
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Citadel men’s basketball team had four players in doubles figures in an 80-69 setback at Clemson in the 2022-23 season opener Monday night inside Littlejohn Coliseum.
Game Information
Score: Clemson 80, The Citadel 69
Records: The Citadel (0-1), Clemson (1-0)
Location: Littlejohn Coliseum (Clemson, South Carolina)
Series: Clemson leads 61-22
How It Happened
- The Citadel got on the board first as Brady Spence followed up a missed shot with the easy putback.
- The Bulldogs kept the game close through the majority of the first half as Austin Ash knocked down a pair of three pointers and Madison Durr converted a tough three-point play to put the Dogs up 26-22.
- Clemson controlled the remainder of the half as they got hot from deep to end the half on a 23-5 run.
- The Bulldogs battled their way back in the second half as Colby McAllister knocked down three triples, including a four-point play to get within eight points.
- Austin Ash kept the Bulldogs within striking distance by knocking down shots from well beyond the three-point arc to cap an 11-1 run.
- The Citadel would get as close as six points on a Stephen Clark three-pointer with just over four minutes to play.
Inside the Box Score
- The Citadel stood up to Clemson from the opening tip. The second half saw the Bulldogs outscore the Tigers, 38-35.
- The Bulldogs went 24-of-56 from the field, including 11-of-25 from beyond the arc.
- The Citadel also knocked down 10-of-12 from the foul line.
- Austin Ash led the scoring with 19 points, including knocking down 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. He also added five rebounds and two assists.
- Stephen Clark had a strong all-around game with 16 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two assists.
- Freshmen Colby McAllister and Madison Durr were also in double figures. McAllister finished with 13 points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc, while Durr had 12 points, six rebounds and two assists.
- The contest marked the second-straight season the Bulldogs opened the season against a team from the ACC. The Citadel opened the 2021-22 season with an upset victory over Pitt.
Up Next
The Bulldogs welcome Presbyterian to McAlister Field House on Nov. 10 in the home opener. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+.