The Trojans are ready to storm the field

CROSS, SOUTH CAROLINA

Many teams are still holding out hope that this upcoming season will remain intact.



And for the Cross Trojans, those feeling are the same.



“We haven’t taken the field since last November,” said head coach Shaun Wright. “To just kind of see the guys out here, amongst each other. It’s a joyful feeling for us. So, to come back out here as a group, as a team, to try to work towards a goal is very satisfying at this point and time.”



The Trojans are coming off a great season.



Finding a 7-5 record, and making their way to the third round of the playoffs.



And coach Wright believes, they’ve got a lot more left in the tank.



“We only had 5 seniors,” said coach Wright. “So, a lot of kids back and so it’s kind of disappointing that we couldn’t have a off-season that we would like to have. But, I thinks everybody in the same boat.”



With the new schedule being pushed back, all of South Carolina is waiting for the chance to take the field once again.



But regardless, These players are just happy to be back, surrounded by their fellow teammates.



“Like I said, I’m excited,” said senior Quashaun Whitten. “Because like, I kind of miss my team man. Because, our bond, like we brothers.”

Of course, every team is looking forward to a chance to make that race to the state title.



And for the Trojans, the dreams remain the same.



“I want to bring another state championship to Cross,” said Senior Kaden White. “I want to do it again because 2012 is the last state championship we had. I want to do it again for this year.”



With the season still remaining a possibility, one thing remains certain.



The Cross Trojans will be ready, when the time comes.



“If we can all get back together and continuously build, I think the sky’s the limit for this Trojans Football team.”