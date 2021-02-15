Three SoCon football games to air on the Lowcountry CW this spring

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – SoCon football is heading to the Lowcountry CW this spring!

Nexstar Broadcasting and the Southern Conference are teaming up to broadcast a number of SoCon football games that had been moved from the 2020 football season into 2021 due to challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Citadel Bulldogs will kick things off for us this month as they take on the Mercer Bears. Then, UTC and Furman will square off in March. Finally, the Citadel and Wofford will go toe-to-toe at the beginning of April.

The Lowcountry CW airs on WCBD's channel 2.2 over the air.

The Citadel at Mercer

This game will air Saturday, February 27th from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

UTC at Furman

This game is set to air Saturday, March 20th from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford

This game will air Saturday, April 3rd from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.